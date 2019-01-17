Welcome to Full Circle: First Nations Performance!

Full Circle: First Nations Performance is a non-profit society and registered charity that creates opportunities for Indigenous artists. Margo Kane (Cree/Saulteaux), an interdisciplinary artist and Indigenous arts leader, founded Full Circle in 1992. Upon establishing Full Circle, Kane’s vision was to make a profound contribution to the development of Indigenous performance in Canada.

Full Circle: First Nations Performance is a charitable organization. Proceeds go toward community outreach opportunities, making local theatre accessible to the less fortunate. For more information, click "Donate Now!" to view our Canada Helps campaign.

 

For TSF 2020 info and tickets please go to talkingstickfest.ca

 

 