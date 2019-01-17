Welcome to Full Circle: First Nations Performance!

Full Circle: First Nations Performance is a non-profit society and registered charity that creates opportunities for Indigenous artists. Margo Kane (Cree/Saulteaux), an interdisciplinary artist and Indigenous arts leader, founded Full Circle in 1992. Upon establishing Full Circle, Kane’s vision was to make a profound contribution to the development of Indigenous performance in Canada.

Full Circle: First Nations Performance is a charitable organization. Proceeds go toward community outreach opportunities, making local theatre accessible to the less fortunate. For more information, click "Donate Now!" to view our Canada Helps campaign.